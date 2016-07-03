Winning seat on UNSC triumph of Kazakhstan's diplomacy, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The women's nongovernmental organizations have congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on a convincing victory at the election of nonpermanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.

"In the year of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence we consider this victory as a triumph of Kazakhstan's diplomacy led by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Nazarbayev's personal contribution is invaluable. The principles of peace and accord put forward by the Kazakh leader in the Manifesto. "The World. The 21st Century" generated intense public interest.



We are convinced that new global initiatives of Kazakhstan as the nonpermanent member of the UNSC will greatly contribute to strengthening of global peace and stability and will be supported by the global community," the organizations said in a statement.