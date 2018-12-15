Winter garden unveiled at Kazakhstan's top university shortly before Independence Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 27th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan was solemnly celebrated in Al-Farabi KazNU. The opening of a Winter Garden and a new Student Dance Hall at the University became a pleasant surprise for the teachers and students of the country's top higher education institution.

Representatives of the community and media, prominent scientists, famous graduates, professors and students of the University attended the event. Congratulating the staff and guests on the main national holiday of the country, Rector Galym Mutanov highlighted that Independence is the greatest achievement of people who, under the leadership of their leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, are confidently moving forward. The strategic course of the Head of State predetermined the success of the Kazakhstan Development Model and it allowed achieving fundamental changes in the political, economic and social spheres of the country's life. The spiritual renovation and modernization of social consciousness marked a new stage in the history of sovereign Kazakhstan. To this end, Rukhani Janghyru Program and the President's Article titled "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" set a primary point of reference for us.



"Kazakhstan, as an independent state, is recognized in the world and plays an increasing role in the international arena. In the achievements of the country, made in 27 years of Independence, there is a contribution of each Kazakhstani people, including the staff of KazNU. We do look into the future with confidence and will do our best to implement the ideas of the President of the country," said Academician Galym Mutanov.



In his speech, he also focused on the achievements and successes of the University and thanked its staff for their active work, and participation in the development of the University and the higher education system of Kazakhstan. It was noted that KazNU is dynamically moving in global scientific and educational ratings. In the QS authoritative international ranking, the University ranked 220th among the best universities in the world.

On the eve of the holiday, the good news for the University staff was the information that, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities-European Standard (ARES), Al-Farabi KazNU proved its leadership among higher educational institutions of Kazakhstan as well as high competitiveness in the world. With its performance of "АА", it ranks among the leading European universities and is significantly ahead of other Kazakhstani universities.

Rector also noted that KazNU is recognized as the leader of Kazakhstan by the number of published articles in high-rating publications included in the Scopus international database. Such authoritative international organizations as the UN, UNESCO, COMSATS, OIC, QS, and others are partners of the University and organize world-class events at KazNU.

Currently, a cluster of space technologies is being created at the University. On the eve of the Independence Day, Elon Musk's SpaceX Company successfully launched Kazakhstan's Аl-Farabi-2 nanosatellite created by the scientists of Al-Farabi KazNU, from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the U.S. The nanosatellite combines the best innovative technologies and development of University scientists.



Moreover, this year, the University became the absolute leader among the universities of the country in terms of the number of educational grants received, and more than 10,000 students enrolled at KazNU.

A pleasant moment of the ceremony was the presentation of diplomas to the best teachers and employees of the University, and the Gala Concert with the participation of artistic groups of KazNU, Almaty Mayor Orchestra led by National Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Serkebayev and the performance by the honored worker of Kazakhstan Zhamilya Serkebaeva.