Winter Holidays together with Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Festive concert programs, exciting performances for children and adults, works by Kazakh and foreign composers will be presented to the residents and guests of the capital at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall in December.

On December 1, on the Day of the First President, at 15.00, songs of the peoples of Kazakhstan, works by classical composers and Yelbasy’s favorite songs will be performed at the festive concert Yeli Suigen, Yelin Suigen Yelbasy!. On this day, the Astana Opera’s Principal Soloists, Kazakh opera stars Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova (soprano), Dina Khamzina (mezzo-soprano), Zhanat Shybykbayev (baritone), opera house’s Soloists Galina Cheplakova (soprano), Ramzat Balakishiyev (tenor), as well as instrumentalists Daniyar Kadralinov (cello), Yelena Sakhno (piano) will present their art to the audience. The Host is Saule Mauletova, the press service of Astana Opera reports.

On December 11, at 19.00, a musical evening dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the great German classic Ludwig van Beethoven will continue the FORTE-TRIO Invites concert series. The State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan FORTE-TRIO includes musicians: international competitions laureates Dinara Bazarbayeva-Sakhaman (violin), Murat Narbekov (cello), Artistic Director of the team – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev (piano). The program features: Beethoven’s Piano Trio No. 4 in B-flat major, Op. 11, Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69, Violin Sonata No.8 in G major, Op. 30.

On December 15, at 12.00, a musical fairytale by Kazakh composer Tleugazy Beissembek Samuryk Kelgen Tan will be held. Young viewers will be told about the adventures of Aidar and Aizhan, who go out in search of the sacred magical bird Samruk. The wonderful country Mangilik Yel awaits the brave heroes of the tale and their loyal friends.

The Astana Opera’s Soloists will present the characters of the tale to the audience: Grandmother – Gulzhanat Sapakova, Wolf – Bakhtiyar Omarov, Fox – Assem Sembina, Bear – Shyngys Rasylkhan, Snow Leopard – Ramzat Balakishiyev, Spring – Nazym Sagintai, Samruk Bird – Madina Islamova. Artists of the opera house’s children’s studio Baktiyar Kanat and Assel Kaldybaeva will take the stage as young heroes Aidar and Aizhan. Stage Director – Yerenbak Toikenov.

On December 16, at 17.00, celebratory concert dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan Yelim Menin Ansagan… will be held. At the end of the Year of Youth, young musicians who have recently become winners of prestigious competitions and successfully participated in international creative projects will take the stage of the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. Exciting works of classical music will be performed by international competitions laureates: Assem Sembina, Nazym Sagintai, Nargiz Satmukhambetova (sopranos), Dariga Mussayeva (mezzo-soprano), Batyrzhan Smakov (countertenor), Ramzat Balakishiyev, Akylbek Tabynbayev, Almat Izbambetov, Bekzat Turganbek (tenors), Azat Malik (baritone), Zhandos Mukhamedi (violin). Piano – international competitions laureate Raushan Beskembirova, the Hosts are Saule Mauletova and Duman Bekbergenov. The extensive program includes chamber compositions by Kazakh and foreign composers, songs by national authors, popular classical arias and duets.

On December 21, at 17.00, as part of the Year of Youth, a concert Violin Melodies about Love, aimed at supporting and developing bright young talents, will be presented to the audience. The series Zhastar – Yel Tiregi features successful Kazakh musicians who promote the country’s culture abroad with their work. This evening, international competitions laureates, students of the Kazakh National University of Arts, violinists Zhibek Musurgaliyeva and Indira Nurlybay (class of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Raissa Mussakhajayeva) will take the stage of the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. Piano – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Sara Asabayeva. Works by national and foreign classics Zhubanova, Rakhmadiyev, Rachmaninoff, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Fleischer, Chausson, Ravel, Ysaÿe, Kreisler and others will be offered to the audience.

On December 24, at 19.00, within the framework of the PICCOLO Chamber Theatre project, Gioachino Rossini’s thrilling one-act operatic farsa comica La Scala di Seta will be featured for the audience. The Holder of the Order of Kurmet Aizada Kaponova will make her debut as Giulia, Dorvil – the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhan Tapin, Germano – the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sundet Baigozhin, Blansac – Yerzhan Saipov, Lucilla – Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Dormont – Ramzat Balakishiyev. Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, Harpsichord – Yelena Sakhno, Zhanar Akhmetova.

Giuseppe Maria Foppa’s libretto was based on the libretto by François Planard, written for the eponymous opera by Pierre Gaveaux (1808). Music Director and Conductor – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, Stage Director – Ala Simonishvili, Set and Costume Designer – Manana Gunia.

On December 25, at 19.00, a Christmas concert will take place at the Astana Opera Marble Hall. The opera house’s soloists, choir and symphony orchestra will perform Handel’s famous oratorio Messiah. A wonderful Christmas composition will be performed in the Small Marble Hall for the first time.

According to ancient tradition, the work of the great composer of the Baroque era is performed on the bright Christmas holiday for centuries all over the world, uniting hearts. Even in our 21st century, this magical music sounds just as fresh, enchanting, and calls people to spiritual purity, to the loftiest ideals.

Soprano – Honoured Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova, Alto – Saltanat Muratbekova, Tenor – Ramzat Balakishiyev (debut), Bass – People’s Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan. Conductor – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, Chief Choirmaster – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov,