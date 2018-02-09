Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony started

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the Olympic stadium of PyeongChang the official opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games has started just a few minutes ago, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony combines the Korean traditions, modernity and western culture. The show will last for about one hour followed by two-hour parade of participating teams, and standard protocol formalities. 35 thousand spectators are witnessing the procession.

In Kazakhstan the event is broadcast by Khabar, QAZAQSTAN and QAZSPORT TV channels.