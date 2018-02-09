  • kz
    Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony started

    17:18, 09 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the Olympic stadium of PyeongChang the official opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games has started just a few minutes ago, Kazinform reports.    

    The ceremony combines the Korean traditions, modernity and western culture. The show will last for about one hour followed by two-hour parade of participating teams, and standard protocol formalities. 35 thousand spectators are witnessing the procession.

    In Kazakhstan the event is broadcast by Khabar, QAZAQSTAN and QAZSPORT TV channels. 

     

     

    Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
