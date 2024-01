ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Igor Zakurdayev fell out of the race in the first attempt in the Run 1 of the Men's Slalom at 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Kazinform reports.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen (47.72) took an early lead followed by Sweden's Andre Myhrer (+0.21) and France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet (+0.62).

The second leg is scheduled to start at 10.30 am Astana time.