Winter Olympics: Russia beats Germany, wins gold in men's ice hockey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Olympic Athletes from Russia beat Germany 4-3 in the Men's Ice Hockey final at the 218 Winter Olympics PyeongChang, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vyacheslav Voinov (20th minute), Nikita Gusev (54 and 60) and Kirill Kaprizov (70) scored the four goals for the OAR, while Felix Schütz (30), Dominik Kahun (54) and Jonas Müller (57) each scored one for the German team.

The decider in the game was put into the German team's net in overtime by 20-year-old Kirill Kaprizov, for whom these are the first Olympic Games.

This became the second gold for the Russian team at the PyeongChang games, earlier Alina Zagitova won the women's singles in figure skating.

The PyeongChang silver is also the highest achievement for Team Germany, their previous best result was bronze at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck.

As previously reported, on February 24, Canada won the bronze medals beating the Czech Republic in the men's bronze final 6-4.





Photo: vk.com