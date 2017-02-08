Winter Universiade 2017 flame put out in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 28th World Winter Universiade flame has been put out at the closing ceremony in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The flame was put out to the accompaniment of poet Yerkebulan Kainazar and composer Khamit Shangaliyev's song Alau performed by Dastan Orazbekov, Ali Okapov and Ademi.







The sparkle of the flame will remain in the hearts of athletes and guests of the Universiade.







Kazakhstan ended its performance at the Universiade in the second spot of the overall medal tally, collecting 11 gold, eight silver and 17 bronze medals.



