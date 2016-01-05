Wintery Astana enamors and fascinates (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Residents and guests of the capital city of Kazakhstan experienced the atmosphere of a winter fairy tale that was all over the city.

Astana heartedly welcomed all the guests and residents of the city on the holidays. Thus, the largest ice town was built near shopping and entertainment center "Khan Shatyr". The total area of the ice town is 2000 sq meters. The main New Year Tree was 25 meters high. The tree had a lot of decoration and was all about glittering.

About 200 sculptors were engaged in construction of the ice town, all of them are winners of the international contests and ice festivals.

Astana has several ice towns, skating rinks and different places where people can see ice figures and the entire compositions.

Besides, a new skating rink was opened in "Arai" Park on New Year's Eve. About 250 people can skate there at the same time.







































