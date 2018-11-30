Wintery weather to descend on Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wintery weather with snowfalls, blizzards and gusty wind will settle in in Kazakhstan in early December, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that at first cold atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most regions of the country.



However, powerful anticyclone is expected to bring cold snap. After the anticyclone penetrates the territory of the country chances of precipitation will be low in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan and then in the rest of its territory.