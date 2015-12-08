Within 10 years incidence of tuberculosis in Kazakhstan decreased by twofold - T. Abildayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the last 10 years the incidence of tuberculosis in Kazakhstan has decreased by more than half, said director of the National Center for Tuberculosis under the Ministry of Health and Social Development Tleukhan Abildayev.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development within 6 years the incidence of tuberculosis in the country has decreased by 1.6 times, mortality - by 2.6. However, migrant workers are under a special risk. Every year Kazakhstan receives from 300 thousand to 1 million migrant workers coming from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. South Kazakhstan region is holding the leading position in receiving work migrants, Atyrau region is holding the second position followed by Astana and Almaty. These facts were taken into consideration by the Government of Kazakhstan during the development of a comprehensive plan to combat tuberculosis for 2014-2020. This document includes measures aimed at improving services for prevention and treatment of TB among migrants and establishment of inter-regional dialogue. According to the latest estimates made by the World Health Organization, every year about 8.6 million people in the world develop tuberculosis and about 1.3 million die from it. Given the existing problems, the Government of Kazakhstan has adopted a comprehensive plan to combat tuberculosis for 2014-2020. Thus, within 10 years incidence of tuberculosis in Kazakhstan decreased by twofold.