Within 10 years Kazakhstan attracted $215 bln of investment, Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within 10 years Kazakhstan has attracted more than $215 billion of investment, said chairman of Investment Committee under the Ministry of Investment and Development Erlan Hairov at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

"In the period since 2005 we have attracted more than $215 billion. Basically, it was an investment in extractive industries. However, in the recent years foreign investors express interest towards manufacturing sector. Thus, about 74% of all foreign investment in the manufacturing sector was made within the years of the state program of industrial-innovative development adopted on behalf of the Head of State," said E.Hairov.

According to his words at present Kazakhstan has the task to preserve the pace of attracting foreign investment is in the manufacturing sector.