Within 20 years deaths from TB declined 5 times, Vice Minister for Health and Social Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within 20 years deaths from tuberculosis in Kazakhstan has declined 5 times, said Deputy Minister for Health and Social Development Alexey Tsoy at a briefing in Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan.

He informed that at the end of 2014, compared to 1995, life expectancy at birth has increased by 8 years. Within 20 years, mortality from circulatory diseases decreased by 2,3 times, mortality from tuberculosis - by 5 time, maternal mortality has decreased by 6.6 times, infant mortality - by 2, 8 times. Deaths from accidents, injuries, and poisoning decreased by 1.6 times.