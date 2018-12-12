Without mutual trust anti-crisis measures useless - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Without mutual trust anti-crisis measures will not bring results, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the Wednesday ceremony of receiving the credentials of foreign ambassadors posted in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the ceremony, President Nazarbayev stressed that sanctions and trade wars occur in different parts of the world. "Without mutual trust anti-crisis measures will not bring results," the Head of State pointed out.



He went on by reminding that Kazakhstan hosted the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions this year.



"Through the congress we contribute to the development of inter-cultural and inter-civilization relations in the world. The Convention on Caspian Sea Legal Status signed in August in Aktau will help strengthen cooperation between Caspian countries and open new opportunities for partnership. Kazakhstan also actively participates in the settlement of international and regional conflicts. For instance, it initiated the Astana process aimed at the settlement of the Syrian conflict," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.



In conclusion, the Kazakh leader stressed that Kazakhstan is interested in developing trade and economic cooperation as well as friendly ties with other countries.



Recall that the ambassadors of Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Lithuania, Iran and Armenia presented their credentials to President Nazarbayev in the Akorda presidential residence on Wednesday.