Witness from Kazakhstan: Quite difficult to evaluate situation in Turkey now

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is quite difficult to evaluate the ongoing situation in Turkey now, Nurat Ilyas, a citizen of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform via telephone commenting the situation regarding the military coup attempt in this country.

Nurat Ilyas is a PhD student at the Istanbul University majoring in Turkic Studies. He has been living here for three years.

According to him, everything on July 15 in the evening at around 20:00-21:00 local time.

“A hush fell over the city. Those backing the government including ethnic Kazakhs living in Turkey gathered at the central square to support the authorities,” Ilyas said and added that social media are working normally now. TRT state channel went off air only once.



However, according to Ilyas, it is quite difficult to evaluate the whole situation.

Several minutes later, Ilyas called to Kazinform and told about shooting at the building of the Parliament reported by TV.