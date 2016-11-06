Witness: People jumped out of windows to escape Cinema Towers fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - People were jumping out of the windows to escape from the fire that engulfed the Cinema Towers movie theater in Almaty city on Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the witnesses told Kazinform correspondent that he and his friend were strolling in the area when they saw the smoke coming from the Almaty Towers Business Center around 6:30 p.m.



"We came closer to the scene and saw this massive fire. It engulfed the roof of the movie theater. People were jumping out of the windows and climbed to the roof. At least four fire plugs were working at the scene. As you can see the smoke is still there, they are still putting out the fire," the witness named Yerbol said.







Satpayev, Baitursynov, Baizakov and Bukhar Zhyrau streets have been shut down. The scene has been cordoned off.









