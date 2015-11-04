  • kz
    Witnesses gave testimonies via videoconference in Pavlodar

    21:27, 04 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The case of the man from Pavlodar, who beat a builder to death in Novosibirsk region, was reviewed at the Pavlodar Municipal Court No.2 in a videoconferencing regime, Kazinform refers to pavlodarnews.kz.

    The man worked as a builder in Bagan village of Novosibirsk region. After he had committed the crime, he returned to Pavlodar, where he was charged over willful infliction of grievous bodily injuries which led to the victim's death. According to press secretary of the regional court Zhanar Zhumatayeva, the spouse of the dead lives in Novosibirsk. For this reason she and the witnesses gave testimonies online via Skype. The accused, his attorney and judge attended the sitting.

    Law and justice News Pavlodar region
