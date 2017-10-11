WMMA praises Kazakh athlete’s success

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World MMA Association WMMA has highlighted the achievements of a Kazakh athlete at the recent world championships, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The World MMA Championships became the history now. The event was highlighted by outstanding results of the National MMA Team of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Suffice it to say that the team of this country had never conquered that much precious metal. 2 championship belts accompanied by 3 silver and 3 bronze medals secured the second place for Kazakhstan in the overall standings among the best national teams presented in Astana," according to the official website of the association.



One of the most prominent athletes able to shine among tens of other aspiring young fighters was Sanzhar Adilov from Kazakhstan. This flyweight had to overcome a lot of adversity en route to the finals of this newly established weight category. In his debut he defeated Denis Bondar (Ukraine), and, then, he crashed Mukhriddin Soataliev (Uzbekistan) by technical knockout. In the semifinals, it was the turn of Azatbek Anarbai Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) to be defeated. In the finals, Kazakhstani athlete locked horns with Umedulo Urfonov from Tajikistan. Unanimous Decision victory brought Sanzhar Adilov inaugural gold in the 56,7 kg weight category.

"But not only that. This astounding feat was well noticed by the representatives of the federations whose fighters participated in this main amateur MMA event of the year. Unanimously they chose the young world champion as the best fighter of the whole championships. WMMAA would like to congratulate Sanzhar Adilov on this achievement and hopes this is not the first step in his legacy. More is yet to come! Congrats, champ!" the association emphasized.