  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Wolf attacked child in Kyrgyzstan village

    10:28, 11 November 2016
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In Kyrgyzstan a wolf broke in the house and attacked a child, the press service of Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

     "Yesterday, on November 10 around 8:00 pm rescue group messaged the police that a wolf had got into a house  Ak-Zhar village of Naryn region and attacked a 4-grade boy", the message reads. The father of the child shot the wolf immediately.  Veterinary and sanitary service arrived. They carried out laboratory analysis of the wolf. The results are not known yet. The boy has been place in the surgery of the regional hospital.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!