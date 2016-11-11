Wolf attacked child in Kyrgyzstan village

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In Kyrgyzstan a wolf broke in the house and attacked a child, the press service of Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

"Yesterday, on November 10 around 8:00 pm rescue group messaged the police that a wolf had got into a house Ak-Zhar village of Naryn region and attacked a 4-grade boy", the message reads. The father of the child shot the wolf immediately. Veterinary and sanitary service arrived. They carried out laboratory analysis of the wolf. The results are not known yet. The boy has been place in the surgery of the regional hospital.