Wolves attack girl in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Wolves attacked a girl, born in 1991, Kazinform reports.

The accident occurred at one of the winter livestock pens not far from Akkol village, Kostaany region.

«The girl is monitored by the doctors at the Zhangeldy central district hospital. She suffered bites in her stomach,» the press secretary of the healthcare department of the region Kseniya Zhilkibayeva said.

Fortunately,she needs no surgical care. The girl was performed an antirabic vaccine,