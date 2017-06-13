  • kz
    Woman, 2 kids killed in road accident in S Kazakhstan

    19:55, 13 June 2017
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A woman and two children have been killed in a road accident in South Kazakhstan region today.

    According to reports, three people became victims of an Opel and a Lada vehicles collision on the Shymkent-Samara highway in southern Kazakhstan that happened at 9:30 a.m.

    The police say the Opel car crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into the Lada vehicle. As a result of the collision, three Lada passengers - a woman and two children aged 10 - died at the scene.

    The Lada driver and other passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital and treated for various injuries. The 23-year-old Opel driver is in critical condition.

     

     

