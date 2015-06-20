Woman&#39;s breast implants held 1.5kg of cocaine, say Colombian airport police

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - A Honduran woman carrying 1.5kg (3.3lb) of liquid cocaine in breast implants was arrested at the airport in Colombia's capital, Bogota, police said.

Paola Deyanira Sabillon, 22, had been attempting to travel to Spain when her apparent nervousness aroused suspicion in the security line, Colonel Diego Rosero of the airport police told journalists. X-rays revealed a recent surgery on Sabillon's breasts and she confessed that an unknown substance had been implanted that she was meant to take to Barcelona, police added. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed the surgery took place at a clandestine clinic in the city of Pereira, western Colombia. Kazinform refers to The Guardian . The implants were removed at a Bogota hospital where Sabillon was also being treated for an infection. About 300 tonnes of cocaine are produced per year in Colombia, long a hub for drug production and trafficking.