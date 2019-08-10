Woman, 5-year-old son killed by hit-and-run driver in Almaty
13:35, 10 August 2019
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A woman and her five-year-old son were killed as a result of a hit-and-run incident in Almaty city on Friday night, Kazinform reports.
The fatalincident occurred at 10:00 pm Almaty time in Burundaiskaya Street.
The woman diedof sustained injuries at the scene. Her five-year-old was rushed to the nearesthospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The driverinvolved in the fatal incident has already been identified by the police.