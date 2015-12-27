  • kz
    Woman accidentally killed by Chicago police officers

    19:38, 27 December 2015
    None
    CHICAGO. KAZINFORM Police officers in the mid-western U.S. city of Chicago shot and killed a 55-year-old local woman by accident early Saturday, while fatally wounding a 19-year-old man, merely hours after the holiday of Christmas there.

    Local media reported that both victims were killed after the 55-year-old woman opened the front door to her home to let police in during a domestic disturbance, and when the 19-year-old man came to the door with a metal bat.

    The Police Department issued a statement saying, "The 55-year-old female victim was accidentally struck and tragically killed. The department extends its deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends."

    Reports indicate that the 19-year-old had mental issues, but had graduated from high school with honors, and was enrolled at a local university as an engineering major.

    This incident comes in the wake of the shooting of 17-year-old black teenager Laquan McDonald and indictment on a murder charge of a police officer, which triggered massive protests.

    The U.S. Department of Justice is initiating an investigation, in an attempt to discover if there is a "pattern or practice" of police brutality in the city of Chicago.

    Source: Xinhua

    World News
