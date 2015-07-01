  • kz
    Woman and 2yo son drown in Karaganda region

    15:26, 01 July 2015
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 27-year-old woman and her two year old son have drowned on Lake Balkhash in Karaganda region, Kazinform refers to Balkhash water-rescue station.

    The bodies of the woman and the child were noticed near the shore. Divers of the regional rescue service recovered the bodies from the water. According to preliminary data, the woman tried to save her son, but unfortunately, both people have drowned. In addition, last weekend a 41-year-old man drowned in Fedorovskoye Reservoir. Divers found the body 15 meters off the shore.

