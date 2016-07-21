  • kz
    Woman and her son knocked down by car in Astana

    17:24, 21 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A woman and a child were knocked down by a car in Astana on Wednesday.

    The accident occurred at the intersection of Zhubanov-Kenessary streets at 19:50. A driver of Hyundai hit the pedestrians when they were crossing the street on a traffic light. As a result, the 25-year-old woman was hospitalized and later released after examination. Her 2-year-old son was not injured.  

    According to the municipal internal affairs department, an forensic examination has been launched.

