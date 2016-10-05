Woman crashes Toyota into bus in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A female driver crashed into a passenger bus in Astana city on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred at 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Kenesary and Ualikhanov streets.



The woman crashed her white Toyota Land Cruiser Prado into the bus №9 full of people.



"People started pouring out of the bus right after the crash. They were shocked and outraged. Some of them started screaming at the girl in Toyota. She seemed to be in shock as well," one of the witnesses told Kazinform correspondent.



No injuries or casualties were reported.



The Astana police will determine the cause of the road accident.