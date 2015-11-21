Woman detained in Russia’s Altay region with extremists literature from Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Employees of the Border Guard Department of Russian Federal Security Service for the Altai Territory detained Russian citizen traveling from Kyrgyzstan on the bus at the checkpoint "Rubtsovsk" with extremist literature from Kyrgyzstan.

She had 11 religious literature books, three of which were found 'extremist'. They were seized in accordance with the Russian legislation. A regional counter-terrorism expert committee will soon make a decision on the case, according to AKI Press.