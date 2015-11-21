  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Woman detained in Russia’s Altay region with extremists literature from Kyrgyzstan

    13:57, 21 November 2015
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Employees of the Border Guard Department of Russian Federal Security Service for the Altai Territory detained Russian citizen traveling from Kyrgyzstan on the bus at the checkpoint "Rubtsovsk" with extremist literature from Kyrgyzstan.

    She had 11 religious literature books, three of which were found 'extremist'. They were seized in accordance with the Russian legislation. A regional counter-terrorism expert committee will soon make a decision on the case, according to AKI Press.

    Tags:
    Russia Kyrgyzstan Incidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!