Woman died in road accident in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM One died and three were injured as a result of collision of Lada Priora car and KamAZ in Kostanay region Sep 14.

According to the local police, the accident occurred due to a fault of Lada driver, who lost control of his car and smashed into the truck. A 55-year-old passenger of Lada died at the spot.

Three other passengers were hospitalized with various traumas. After a medical examination it was found out that both drivers were sober.

The condition of the injured is estimated as heavy.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched.