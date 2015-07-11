Woman dies after being hit by bus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A woman has died after she was hit by a bus in the city of Almaty, Kazinform refers to the press-secretary of the Department of Internal Affairs of Almaty Saltanat Azirbek.

The bus was moving down Raiymbek Street when it hit a woman who was sweeping the road. It turned out that the woman was employed at "Almaty Tazalyk". The victim has died on the spot of the tragedy, said S. Azirbek. Pre-trial investigation under the article 345 has been launched. The details of the accident are to be established.