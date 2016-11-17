  • kz
    Woman dies in head-on collision in Atyrau region

    08:16, 17 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A young woman was killed in a road accident in Atyrau region on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to reports, the accident involving a Mercedes Benz and a Lada cars occurred on the Dossor-Kulsary highway.

    "The 28-year-old Mercedes driver crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the Lada vehicle, as a result of the head-on collision, the 21-year-old passenger of Mercedes sustained severe injuries. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead upon arrival at the scene. A criminal case was launched," the Atyrau police said in a statement.

