Woman dies of coronavirus in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – One more coronavirus-related death has been registered in Pavlodar region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The female victim of the coronavirus infection was born in 1961.

In total, the COVID-19 has claimed 68 lives in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

The number of the coronavirus cases has totaled 13,872 nationwide. 8,668 patients have recovered from the novel virus in Kazakhstan so far.