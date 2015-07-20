Woman dies on Transaero flight from Almaty to Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman has died on Transaero flight from Almaty to Moscow.

The plane had to make an emergency landing at the airport of Samara, according to the press service of Kurumoch airport. A medical examiner, arrived on the scene, pronounced the woman dead, said the press service. Emergency landing occurred at 07.00 am MSK. Transaero airplane airline flew from Samara to Moscow at 08.15 am MSK, RIA Novosti reported.