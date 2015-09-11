Woman dies under wheels of Lexus-470 in Mangystau rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 41-year old woman has died under wheels of Lexus-470 driven by an 18-year old man.

According to lada.kz, the traffic accident took place on September 9 in the town of Zhanaozen. The young man hit and killed a woman in Orken neighborhood. The woman died at the scene of the tragedy. It is worth noting that the man got his driving license just two months ago. He informed that he had no time to react when the woman appeared on the road. Investigation is underway. Photo www.grani.lv