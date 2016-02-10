Woman falls 60ft on to bed from upper floor of John Lewis store

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A woman has had a lucky escape after plunging over the side of a balcony in a John Lewis store and landing on a display bed, The Guardian reports.

The incident happened at the Cheadle branch of the department store in Greater Manchester on Monday. Greater Manchester police said they responded after receiving reports at 4pm that a 60-year-old woman had fallen from the upper floor of the shop.

The woman suffered hip and spine injuries in the fall, which saw her plummet about 60ft (18m). She was taken to hospital following the incident, which is reported to have happened by the glass balconies of the store's escalators.

A John Lewis spokesman confirmed that there had been a serious incident at its Cheadle branch. He said: "Our customers' safety is of the utmost importance to us and all of our shops conform to the highest safety standards. We are helping the police with their investigations, and continue to offer support to our partners [staff] who witnessed the distressing incident."