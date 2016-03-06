Woman found dead in elevator 30 days after power cut off by building workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A building maintenance crew has been detained after a woman was found dead inside an elevator that had its power improperly cut off 30 days earlier, local Chinese authorities have said.

The Gaoling district government in the north-western city of Xi'an, Shaanxi province, said on Saturday that two maintenance workers turned off the power source on 30 January in a residential building after they were called to check on a glitch. However, they failed to check if anyone was inside the elevator.

The district said the maintenance crew found a female corpse there on 1 March when they returned for repairs.

The woman was identified as a 43-year-old resident who was living by herself. Police ruled out any foul play but concluded her death was caused by the gross negligence on the part of the maintenance crew in a case of involuntary manslaughter, the government said.

China has poor records on workplace safety where proper safety procedures and practices are routinely ignored.

In July, a Chinese woman was killed when she was swallowed by a mall escalator when a metal platform on top of the escalator suddenly caved in. She was holding her two-year-old son then but threw the child to safety when she fell.

