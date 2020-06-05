  • kz
    Woman gives birth at train running from Aktobe to Aktau

    08:12, 05 June 2020
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM A woman gave birth to a baby boy on board a train headed to Aktau on June 4.

    Early in the morning the woman in the 8th month of pregnancy went into labour. The train staff asked passengers if there was a doctor to help her. Fortunately, the woman delivered her baby with the help of an obstetrics doctor, Botagoz Kidanova, who was also travelling from Aktobe.

    At 11:10 the mother welcomed her son.

    «The mother named her son Dinmukhamed. They feel good,» the doctor said.


    Mangistau region Society
