Woman gives birth to triplets in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Perinatal and Children's Cardio Surgery Center has welcomed another set of triplets born through virto fertilization in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty's health office said the mother had a C-section without complications. The weight of each of three girls is around 2 kilos. The babies were under medical supervision.

The mother and three baby girls have been released from the hospital and now feel well.

The Perinatal and Children's Cardio Surgery Center's team wish the family health, wellbeing and energy in bringing up the girls.

The Center has seen 135 women give birth to multiples, including four sets of triplets, for over six months.