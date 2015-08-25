Woman hires hit man to kill ex-husband

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire case involving her husband in Rudny town of Kostanay region.

The woman is charged with solicitation of murder. According to the police, the woman hired a hit man. She agreed to pay the undercover agent $1,000. A few days later, the suspect met with the undercover agent again and gave him the final payment after seeing a staged photo depicting her husband's murder. The woman and her common-law husband had a son. The couple fell apart and the woman started to drink alcohol. Thus, her ex-husband decided to take their son to stay with him. Police informed that the suspect decided to kill her ex in order to bring her son back and get half of his property.