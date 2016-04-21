Woman hit and killed by truck in crosswalk in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman was killed in a road accident in Astana on Wednesday, local police said.

According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Turan and Kerei-Zhanibek Khan streets at 3:00 p.m. on April 20.

The 50-year-old driver of the Howo truck hit and killed the woman thought to be in her 60s in a crosswalk. The victim died at the scene without regaining consciousness.

The police are investigating.