    Woman hit and killed by truck in crosswalk in Astana

    13:27, 21 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman was killed in a road accident in Astana on Wednesday, local police said.

    According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Turan and Kerei-Zhanibek Khan streets at 3:00 p.m. on April 20.
    The 50-year-old driver of the Howo truck hit and killed the woman thought to be in her 60s in a crosswalk. The victim died at the scene without regaining consciousness.
    The police are investigating.

