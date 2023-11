UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident has taken place in Semey at the intersection of streets Kabylbayev and Oboronnaya streets.

The accident occurred Sunday morning. A 32-year-old driver of "Mercedes" hit a 67-year-old. The injured woman died from her injuries in the ambulance on the way to hospital, Kazinform refers to the regional Internal Affairs Dept.

A criminal case has been initiated.