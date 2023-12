TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A woman was killed in Zhambyl region after being hit by freight train on Sunday (November 15).

According to reports, the accident happened at 7:04 p.m. local time. The 48-year-old Taraz resident was hit by a freight train. Paramedics summoned to the scene rushed the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m.