    Woman hit to death in crosswalk in Almaty region

    13:41, 02 June 2016
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Three people were hit in a crosswalk in a village in Almaty region a couple of days ago.

    The accident happened in Shelek village on May 31. A driver of the Volkswagen Jetta vehicle hit a 34-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl in the crosswalk in one of the streets.

    Paramedics rushed all three to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced the woman dead at an intensive care unit.

    The 25-year-old Volkswagen driver was taken into custody. The police found out he had never been issued a driver's license.

