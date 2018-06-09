Woman injured as truck crashes into bus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One bus passenger has been injured following a collision of the bus and a truck, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the eyewitnesses of the accident, the public service vehicle and the MAN long truck were moving westward along the Raiymbek Avenue. Closer to Tlendiyev Street, the truck driver decided to turn to the right, provoking the collision. The truck crashed into the side of the public vehicle, which was moving along the bus lane. As a result, a passenger of the public transport was injured.

An ambulance arrived at the scene. The woman was hospitalized.