  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Woman injured as truck crashes into bus in Almaty

    13:19, 09 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One bus passenger has been injured following a collision of the bus and a truck, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the eyewitnesses of the accident, the public service vehicle and the MAN long truck were moving westward along the Raiymbek Avenue. Closer to Tlendiyev Street, the truck driver decided to turn to the right, provoking the collision. The truck crashed into the side of the public vehicle, which was moving along the bus lane. As a result, a passenger of the public transport was injured.

    An ambulance arrived at the scene. The woman was hospitalized.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!