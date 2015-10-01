Woman injured, baby killed after being hit by truck in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM. - Almaty police have detained a man who allegedly hit a woman and her baby with his truck, according to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the city.

The incident took place this afternoon at the intersection of Raiymbek Avenue and Rozybakiyev Street. The 25-year old truck driver hit a 57-year-old woman who was with a child. As a result, the three-month old baby has died at the scene. The driver of "Photon" truck is a resident of Almaty region. He was put into the temporary detention facility of the city Department of Internal Affairs. Investigation is underway.