Woman killed in car accident on Kokshetau-Schuchinsk highway, two others hospitalized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform correspondent Aslan Ospanov referring to the press service of the department of emergency situations of the region informed about a car accident on the Kokshetau-Schuchinsk highway in Burabai district on July 2, 12:58 pm.

"Two vehicles collided on the road. As a result of the collision, 27-years-old S. Ilyasova was killed," the statement of the department of emergency situations reads.

Two others, 27-years-old Z. Kopzhasarova and 23-years-old A. Baimagambetova were taken to the hospital of Schuchink town.