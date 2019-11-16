Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFOM - A road accident occurred this morning at 94th kilometer of the Almaty-Bishkek highway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Almaty region police department, the accident involved three cars - Toyota Estima, Nissan Maxima and Hyundai Starex. All the circumstances of the accident will be established during the pre-trial investigation.

As a result of the road accident one woman was killed and 8 people were hospitalized with various injuries.

It is already known that the victims of the accident are residents of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty regions and the city of Almaty, aged 21-34. All victims were hospitalized in a hospital in the village of Uzynagash. The identity of the deceased young woman has not yet been established.

Road polices officers urge drivers to replace summer tires of vehicles with winter ones due to deteriorating weather conditions.