Woman killed in W Kazakhstan road accident, two more injured

URALSK. KAZINFORM A woman died a in road traffic accident in West Kazakhstan region. Two people were injured too, Kazinform reports citing the regional internal affairs department

The fatal accident occurred on November 27, 2015 at 8:00 a.m. on the 323 rd km of Samara-Shymkent highway, in 15 km from Toganas village, Syrym district. A 43-year-old driver of Honda CR-V knocked down three pedestrians on an uncontrolled zebra crossing. As a result, a woman, born 1956, died at the spot. Two more women, born 1960 and 1974, were taken to the Uralsk regional hospital with various injuries.

Investigation is underway.