Woman missing in Almaty city for 3 months found

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Alyona Zakharova, a 25-year-old resident of Almaty city, has been found after missing for three days.

The Almaty police found the woman at her grandmother's house.



"She was at her grandmother's house. The woman explained she stayed there for personal reasons and it was her own decision," the Almaty police department said in a statement.



Zakharova went missing on September 13. She was last seen at the intersection of Satpayev - Rozabakiyev streets. Zakharova's family and the Almaty police frantically searched for the woman as she left her nine-month baby at home.