    Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

    12:28, 01 April 2020
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The third coronavirus case has been registered in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy head of the regional healthcare department Nurlan Aimanov revealed that a woman tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was taken to a local infectious hospital and isolated.

    «She is in stable condition and getting all necessary treatment. The possible contacts have been identified and put in self-isolation. They tested negative for COVID-19,» Aimanov said.

    It is still unclear where the woman has contracted the coronavirus. The residential complex where the woman lives has been put on quarantine.

    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Healthcare Coronavirus
