Woman, two kids knocked down by car in Mangystau rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman with two children has fallen under the wheels of a motor vehicle in Zhanaozen town of Mangystau region.

According to the website lada.kz, a 23-year-old driver of Kia Cerato was driving carelessly when the accident occurred. He did not have time to react when the woman and her children started crossing "zebra". All three of them were knocked down by the car. As a result of the road accident the 39-year-old woman received multiple bruises and abrasions and was taken to the city hospital. The children, aged 6 and 9, were immediately admitted to the hospital. Fortunately they did not suffer severe injuries. Another traffic accident took place in Zhanaozen. A seven-year high school boy was taken to a hospital after being hit by Lada Priora. The boy has closed head injury, concussion, brain contusion, laceration of the face. The victim was hospitalized in an intensive care unit of the city hospital.